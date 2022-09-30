KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue stock remained flat at $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. KP Tissue has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

