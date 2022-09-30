Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Down 3%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 103,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 288,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.26 million and a PE ratio of 163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

