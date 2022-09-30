Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 3.9%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.83. 992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 897,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $933.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

