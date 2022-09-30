Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $428.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 428.50 ($5.18) and traded as high as GBX 505.50 ($6.11). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 503.50 ($6.08), with a volume of 892,663 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.49) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.29 ($7.01).

Lancashire Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 486.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

