Landmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,465 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,349. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94.

