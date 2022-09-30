Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.