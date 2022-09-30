Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

