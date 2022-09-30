Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 596 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,887 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.67. 106,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.