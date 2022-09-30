Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 186 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 167,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

