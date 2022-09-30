Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.