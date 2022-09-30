Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MNST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,661. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.