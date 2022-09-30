LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.42. 285,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.28. The company has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.