LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.61 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

