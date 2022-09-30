LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 94,898 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 426,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,625,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

