LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 17,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 57.6% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 42,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,221,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

