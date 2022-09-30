LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $130,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. 389,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.