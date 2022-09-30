LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 178,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

