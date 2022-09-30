LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

HYG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,641,398. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

