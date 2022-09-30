LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 344,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.