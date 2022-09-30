LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $369.87. 81,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $364.23 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

