Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

