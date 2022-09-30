Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennar to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Lennar Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Lennar

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

