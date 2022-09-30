Leo H. Evart Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 328.9% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 174,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

