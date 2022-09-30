Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. 7,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

