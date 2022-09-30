Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Tops $60,952.41

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $60,952.41 and approximately $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00276513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00142180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00754492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00630194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00626829 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.