Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 17,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 346,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3,960.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lexaria Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

