Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,128,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 16.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $91,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $16.74 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

