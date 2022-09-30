Lien (LIEN) Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges

Lien (LIEN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Lien has a total market capitalization of $637,637.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lien coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lien Coin Profile

Lien launched on August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official message board is medium.com/lien-finance. Lien’s official website is lien.finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lien Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lien should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

