Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of -189.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

