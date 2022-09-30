LinkEye (LET) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

LinkEye (LET) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $780,700.00 and approximately $95,547.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was June 27th, 2018. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com/#.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data.The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

