Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

DSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 2,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,383. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

