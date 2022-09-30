Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $711,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.64. 1,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,228. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.41.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

