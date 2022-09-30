Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,860. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.