Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.5% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 203,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 133,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.