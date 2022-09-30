Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

ESGE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

