Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,375 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 10,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

