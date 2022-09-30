Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $35.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 6.6 %

LOB stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

