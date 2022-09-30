Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

LMT traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

