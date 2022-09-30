Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.46% of Star Group worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Star Group, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

