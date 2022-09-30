Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $45.82 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,370 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $45,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.