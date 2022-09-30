Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,085 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.