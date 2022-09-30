Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.10 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.35 ($0.80). 7,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 63,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.96. The company has a market cap of £89.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Lords Group Trading

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel purchased 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

