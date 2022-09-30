Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.58 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $150,402.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lossless’ official website is lossless.cash.

Lossless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless protocol – at its core, a piece of code that token creators insert into their tokens – this code empowers Lossless to freeze any fraudulent transaction based on a set of fraud identification parameters.LSS tokens were built as an integral part of the Lossless ecosystem to significantly influence the DeFi market and achieve more remarkable results by involving its community when making crucial decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

