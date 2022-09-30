LuaSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.50 or 0.99977020 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00059086 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082834 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

