Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down to $300.22

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $300.22, but opened at $288.00. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $280.13, with a volume of 34,337 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 198.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 28.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 961.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $3,254,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

