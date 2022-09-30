Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

