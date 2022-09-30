Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.81

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 20168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

