Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,272 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 214,592 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.96 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

