Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 26,267 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $44.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

