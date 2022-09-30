Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.32 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.

